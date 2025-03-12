03/12/2025



Updated at 15: 53h.





The football exporter and television gathering, Hugo Orlando ‘El Loco’ Gatti, is admitted to intensive care after complicating in the postoperative period of a hip intervention of the Argentine this Tuesday.

According to the Clarín newspaper, the exporter’s postoperative pneumonia which has caused them to have to enter intensive care.

Specifically, who was Boca Juniors goalkeeper has entered “a virus by the hip” after the operation that has caused a Severe respiratory picture.

Gatti operated on a hip fracture suffered in February while walking with his dog. In the hospital his son Federico accompanies him, while his other son, Lucas, who was not in Argentina, has traveled to the country to be with his father.









A year ago, the Tertullian, also known for his participation in the Gugones beach bar, suffered the loss of his wife Nacha Nodar, with whom he shared more than 50 years.

In March 2020, the Argentine exporter was admitted by Coronavirus, which caused him “a picture of bilateral pneumonia which was confirmed that it is caused by this virus ». He was discharged 17 days later.