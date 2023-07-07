Edwin van der Sar, Dutch international exporter, suffered a brain hemorrhage this Friday that has him in intensive care. This has been confirmed by Ajax, the club of which he has been a manager until announcing his resignation last May. The Dutchman was on vacation in Croatia, where he is now hospitalized.

“He is currently in the hospital in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, there will be an update. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We are thinking of you”, says the tweet of the Dutch team.

Van der Sar, 52, was Manchester United’s starting goalkeeper between 2005 and 2011, years in which he won a Champions League and four English leagues. Before, he had already been European champion with Ajax in 1995. With the Dutch team he played 130 games, participating in three World Cups (1994, 1998 and 2006) and four Euro Cups (1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008).

After his retirement in 2011, he continued to be linked to football from the Ajax offices. His first position was that of marketing director (2012-2015), to later move on to sports management (2015-2016) and executive management (2016-2023). Van der Sar helped the best generation of Ajax players to flourish in recent times, with players of the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech, Donny Van de Beek and David Neres. This generation managed to reach the semifinals of the 2019 Champions League, after leaving Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

In his time as manager, Ajax maintained an important dominance of the Dutch league, with five domestic titles. After resigning from him two months ago, he assured that he was “exhausted, after almost eleven years in management.”

Van der Sar’s wife, Annemarie van Kesteren, also suffered a stroke in 2009 when her husband was defending the Old Trafford goal. Fortunately, she made a full recovery.

