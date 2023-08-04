The technical director of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Ricardo Ferrettiassured that Mexico stopped being the giant of the Concacaf area and mentioned that soccer in which it covers North, Central America and the Caribbean has grown in recent years.
“They think that the Americans and Canadians still play with coconuts, but they are a football that has evolved a lot. Where did the United States get to in the World Cup, in other categories; evolution also counts, not only Mexico has grown, rivals are also training and learning It’s good that there is this competition”
– Ricardo Ferretti.
“Many of you believe that Mexico is the giant in the area, it’s over, there is no giant in this area. There are no giants in any area anymore,” said the experienced Brazilian strategist.
La Máquina fell in a penalty shootout against charlotte fc and added to the list of Liga MX teams that fell in Leagues Cup against the American teams.
“We have been in the preseason and played three games, we were just trying to get together, they are 30-odd games, so the moment of the Mexican and American teams is different, it affects us”
– Ricardo Ferretti.
Cruz Azul missed three of the six penalties it took, while the charlotte fc he hit four of the six. In the group stage, La Máquina advanced thanks to its triumph in the penalty spot against atlanta unitedbut did not repeat the result in the round of 32.
“As one guy said, penalties at a certain point are so complicated and so difficult, they should be taken by the team president. Pele failed, why we can’t fail. Someone has to fail, the past was Atlanta and now us, ”he added.
Ricardo Ferretti He recognized the team’s lack of forcefulness.
“We have to take advantage of returning to Mexico and use the two weeks to improve the aspects that we lack. We generate X number of goals and we don’t finish, this sport is defined by goals. One is left with a kind of bitterness, because of what the boys do in 100 minutes and we cannot finish. It was played well, properly, against a rival that has good things, we got over it, but we didn’t achieve it”, he concluded.
