When hundreds of pages have already been written and thousands of theories, explanations and accusations have been made about the story of the emeritus king of Spain Juan Carlos I and his ex-lover Corinna Larsen, Something new happens that turns everything upside down and once again highlights an issue that involves forbidden love, dark money, fame, luxury, drama, legal accusations and a trembling crown.

This week the impetus came from the launch of the Corinna y el Rey podcast that explores her relationship with Juan Carlos I and that he left just before a court hearing of the lawyers of the former monarch, 84, took place in the United Kingdom to request his immunity in the lawsuit for harassment that Larsen filed in that country.

Given the complexity of the case, the three judges of the London Court of Appeal (there was already a ruling in which they only accepted the former king’s immunity until 2014, when he abdicated) announced that they will take some time to rule, without specifying a date.

The series consists of eight chapters, about 40 minutes each, in which Corinna tells details in English about her love story hidden for a decade.

Corinna Larsen was the lover of the King of Spain Juan Carlos I between 2004 and 2009.

Denouncing eight years of threats, intrusions, tracking, hacking and defamation, the businesswoman divorced from a German prince filed a civil lawsuit in 2020 for harassment in London, where she lives. Larsen assures that Juan Carlos harassed her since 2012 seeking to recover “gifts” that include 65 million euros and claims compensation for psychological damage and restraining measures.

It seems that the ex-lover of the emeritus king is ready to attack on all fronts. That is why she sought out the British justice, which will now decide whether the king was protected by immunity before acting.

Here the story takes another turn, because the version that Larsen’s lawyers gave last Tuesday in London differed from the one they had offered previously. On this occasion they assured that the former director of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), Félix Sanz Roldán, had not acted in an institutional manner and that even business friends of Juan Carlos I intervened in the harassment of which she feels she is a victim.

In this way, they want to show that it was an initiative of the former monarch’s private sphere and that it is not related to his real position. They thus seek that immunity does not cover it and advance in a possible trial.

Specific, Larsen sued him for ordering an espionage operation, in which they searched his home in Monaco (he had said that CNI agents had entered and now he assures that they were from the Eulen Group, owned by a friend of the emeritus) and of having sent Sánz Roldán to have a conversation with her in London with the in order to scare her.

The events took place in 2012 and, according to Corinna, they caused problems with her family, the loss of clients and have caused her anxiety and states of anguish for which she has received medical treatment.

That is why she asks Juan Carlos I for a court order that prevents him from communicating with her or approaching a distance of less than 150 meters and the payment of compensation, which he did not quantify.

It is a civil lawsuit, in which there is no room for arrest warrants or extradition. There is only money at stake. And there is always the possibility of reaching an out-of-court settlement.

Corina asks for compensation from King Juan Carlos I.

An explosive podcast

The other “trial” does not take place on the bench but before the jury of public opinion. The podcast producer Project Brazan, promoted by journalists Bradkley Hope and Tom Wright, who produced ‘Corinna and the King’, takes part in this new round.

Laura Gómez is in charge of the narration in Spanish and the main voice is that of Larsen; They also interview journalists such as Pilar Eyre and David Jiménez. The first two chapters came out last Monday and the following will appear weekly.

The romance between King Juan Carlos I and Larsen was discovered in 2012, when the former broke his hip on a hunt in Botswana, where he had gone with her. The information was leaked little by little, and more and more explosive details of the couple are becoming known. The podcast is full of them.

They also met on a hunt, but in Spain, according to account It was February 2004. Juan Carlos I, who was king at the time, had problems with his hunting weapons and asked her for help because she, who was among the guests, was a specialist in the subject.

“(Juan Carlos) is clearly known to be one of the royals’ greatest seducers,” the podcast says. “Of course, I stood up and changed seats,” explains Larsen, then 39, with two children and two separations. That’s where he started it all. He was “jovial, joking, smiling,” he says. “He was a very nice guy.”

She explained to him that there was a problem with their weapons where the wooden part meets the metal part. Some phone calls followed and the conversations were joined by others. He went on to leave her phone messages on behalf of Mr. Sumer, in perceptive play with the acronym for Her Majesty the King. And the relationship came in the style of a marriage.

“When people define that as an affair and present me as a mistress, it’s not that it’s pejorative, it’s that it just doesn’t reflect the depth and breadth of this relationship. I never felt so married before as I felt with the King of Spain. In my heart, he was my husband”, explains Larsen, to introduce her relationship with Juan Carlos I.

The story shows a parallel life of the king, kept with the utmost discretion. In the first chapter, entitled ‘La casita’, he tells that he installed it together with his son Álex in an old hunting lodge, near the Zarzuela palace, on the outskirts of Madrid. He had told her that her marriage to Queen Sofia was only for appearances.

“Although it was already difficult for me to be with a married man, I started the relationship on the condition that it be exclusive,” he says. “Ultimately, I wasn’t interested in being part of some kind of harem.”

In that “little house” they led the most normal life possible. Years later, a photo was released that scandalized Spanish society, where the king is seen in shorts preparing a barbecue in the company of Larsen’s son.

The second chapter, ‘Living the story’, reviews the history of Spain from the end of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, when Juan Carlos was a teenager. It refers to an episode known to all: the death of Alfonso, the king’s brother. The official version speaks of an accident when the young people were cleaning the weapons and a shot ended the life of ‘Alfonsito’, 14 years old.

Then other theories have been known, until now Corinna assures that the king confessed to her: “Yes, I pulled the trigger and killed him… but it was an accident.” “Clearly they were playing a stupid game. In any case, he loaded the gun,” says Larsen. “It’s never been properly investigated, of course, but I think deep down in his soul and in his head, he feels a great deal of guilt,” she says.

“He has nightmares. I think what traumatized him the most was that his father’s first reaction was to say, ‘Promise me you didn’t do it on purpose.’ I can imagine how he must have felt because that meant the father thought he deliberately shot his brother.” And he goes further: “Her mother, María de las Mercedes, sinks into alcohol, so much so that she even drinks her own perfume,” he reveals. “She For years she goes to a rehabilitation center,” she adds.

King Juan Carlos. Episode two recounts the death of his brother. Photo: EFE / Rodrigo Jiménez

unusual things

“There were things that were very unusual for me, to the point that I referred to all of it as ‘the court of miracles,’” he says. And he says that the king would call, for example, the owner of some castle in Bordeaux and ask him to send him some of his wine, which he liked very much. “And suddenly twenty boxes of this very expensive wine appeared. His wishes were the orders of others. And people would bend over backwards to please him,” he says.

Judging by what he says, there were no limits. “I watched him come back from a few trips and he seemed as happy as a five-year-old. He would come back with bags full of money, and I would ask him: ‘My God, what is that?’ ‘Oh, such a friend, or this other friend, gave it to me,’ he would reply. It was a fairly common situation, ”says Larssen just before the end.

And as the next episodes of the podcast come out, Juan Carlos remains in Abu Dhabi, where he traveled in August 2020 pushed by the discoveries of opaque handling of his accounts, what aroused a national scandal and investigations of the Spanish Justice that did not end in anything.

The king continues with the desire to fully return to Spain, where he set foot for a couple of days in May, but the opportunity slips away the more details of a story without end are known.

