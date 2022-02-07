“Peaceful demonstration” they call the attempt to assassinate police officers and national guards.

The cowardly use of a trailer as a projectile to kill police officers and national guards in the Mexico-Acapulco highway is a crime committed by the extremist and criminal wing of the Ayotzinapa normalistas.

With obvious differences and keeping the proportion, the attack refers to the 9/11 terrorists, who at least had the courage to man the planes they used as bombs.

His remote Mexican imitators did not dare and perhaps that is why no one was overwhelmed.

What happened at the Palo Alto toll booth is a consequence of the promiscuous relationship that the 4T maintains with the relatives and representatives of the young people murdered by drug traffickers more than seven years ago and the rowdy faction of the teaching profession agglutinated in the vandalism, blackmailing and euphemistic National Coordinator of Education Workers.

The snake egg hatched in two burrows:

1.- A pimping action arranged by the gang made up of: a) the special prosecutor’s office for the Ayotzinapa case; b) an Undersecretary of the Interior and c) the degraded National Human Rights Commission, instances headed by a former achichincle of the corrosive Interdisciplinary Group of so-called Independent Experts, Omar Gómez Trejo, Alejandro Encinas and Rosario Piedra Ibarra.

2.- The delivery of basic education to the CNTE by the federal government and the unprecedented transfer of the Ministry of Education to one of its supporters, Delfina Gómez, responsible for the crime of having pinched ten percent “for the cause” of the pay of half a thousand employees of the Texcoco mayor’s office (the loot totaled just over 13.4 million pesos; for the 4.5 that left behind, Morena was fined 4.5 million and nobody knows who pocketed the rest). The lady, despite everything, not only remains unpunished from her but is kept in the presidential cabinet.

With the relatives of Los 43 and their representatives, the commitment is to fabricate a different version of the “historical truth” (not refuted at all), giving credit to the lies of the released murderers and persecuting the former public servants who since 2014 clarified the case. in its essential points.

The CNTE was granted the educational counter-reform, evaluations were put to an end and the indiscriminate gift of vacancies was returned.

Was the government unaware that the rural normal schools are the hotbed of “cadres” of that faction of teachers?

The dalliances of the foursome with the so-called ayotzinapos and their tutors from the CNTE have led to the current state of affairs, with the recurrent kidnapping of foreign buses to take booths and extort money from drivers to let them pass, depriving them of the insurance to which users are entitled. of paid roads, as well as sit-ins on the railways in Michoacán to demand coverage of pending salaries and automatic places for their godchildren from the normal ones.

Maoist-Darwinian selection of the species: normalist and morenist centeros practice prolonged popular mobilization (they call it “revolution”).

