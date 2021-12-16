In addition to the launch of Ruined king, Riot forge It has also already put on sale another unique proposal that takes advantage of a pair of classic champions from League of Legends. This production that comes from the hand of the creators of the series BIT.TRIP (Choice Provisions) bears by name Hextech Mayhem.

In Hextech Mayhem You will have to perform jumps and bomb attacks to the rhythm of an animated soundtrack that at the same time overcomes obstacles. In other words, it’s not just about keeping a good rhythm, you also need to disarm enemies, light fuses, and make music a lot more fun.

On the other hand, Hextech Mayhem it will be a good opportunity to play as Ziggs, the yordle Hexplosives expert who is going to take the neighborhoods of Piltover. Also, the mission of our protagonist is not limited to explosions, he must also dodge the boring police who will go after him.

If this weren’t enough, fans of League of Legends they will have a good opportunity to know the streets of Piltover and a little more than Ziggs Y Heimerdinger, a pair of classic champions who have a good amount of fans.

What platforms is Hextech Mayhem available on?

Now that you know that Hextech Mayhem It is already available, where can you get it? Fortunately, this title is multiplatform and the purchase options are really varied.

From drawer, you will find it on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store Y GOG.com at a very attractive price of 139 MXN. So you don’t worry so much about whether your team runs it or not, the recommended requirements to play Hextech Mayhem They are: Windows 10 64-bit, one processor AMD Phenom II X4 965, 6 GB of RAM and a graphics card Radeon Vega 8.

On the other hand, if your thing is to play on consoles, this launch of Riot forge is also available through the eShop from Nintendo switch. Added to that, on a date to be defined, the rhythm game developed by the creators of the series BIT.TRIP It will be published through the Netflix gaming platform.

Are you ready to find out what is the most beautiful sound in the world?