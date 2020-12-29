One person was injured in an explosion in a private house in Ingushetia, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry.

The explosion took place on the evening of December 28.

“At 20:13 Moscow time on December 28, a message was received that on the street. Dzhabagiyev, 19, an explosion occurred. Previously, as a result of an underground gas leak from a gas pipeline passing at a distance of 1.5 m from this house, ”the press service said.

It also clarifies that the house itself was not supplied with gas.

According to the agency’s source in the emergency services of Ingushetia, the victim was hospitalized with minor burns.