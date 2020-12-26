The explosion occurred near a steel plant in the Canadian city of Hamilton (Ontario). On Friday, December 25, the TV channel reports. CBC…

The explosion occurred in one of the buildings that belongs to the enterprise, it is located at a distance from the plant itself. According to preliminary data, no one was killed or injured as a result of the incident.

The reasons and details of the incident are being investigated, there is no threat to the life and health of people. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that a car exploded in the American city of Nashville. After the explosion, a fire started.

The Governor of Tennessee, which includes Nashville, Bill Lee admitted that the explosion may have been deliberate. He also stressed that the state authorities will allocate all necessary funds to establish the cause of the explosion and bring those responsible to justice.