It is the first time that a car bomb attack has occurred in the Ecuadorian capital. For a long time, terrorist attacks and violence had been concentrated in coastal cities that are part of the drug route to foreign markets. Quito seemed shielded from organized crime until Wednesday night, when the first car bomb that had two gas cylinders, fuel, wads of dynamite and a slow fuse exploded in the La Mariscal residential sector, north of the city. It was around eight o’clock, the vehicle was outside a State building, where the offices of the National Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty, SNAI, the government entity responsible for prisons, previously operated.

The second car bomb exploded around two in the morning on Avenida 12 de Octubre, near universities and colleges. The objective was another SNAI office where the defendants go with a court order to appear before the authority. The van was parked near the door of the building, it had the same explosive charge and they used the same method.

Quito had already woken up in convulsion and on alert due to the intervention of the police and military in the Cotopaxi prison, which is 100 kilometers from the capital, to transfer several prisoners to other prisons, including Luis Arboleda, alias fat louissecond-in-command in the Los Lobos criminal gang, which is part of the self-styled Cartel Nueva Generación, which operates in alliance with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel in Mexico.

Another of the transferred prisoners is alias The invisible, as confirmed by a police source to EL PAÍS. The subject is also a leader of Los Lobos and accumulates a list of crimes related to murders, extortion, drug trafficking, among others. The invisible man is a key piece in advancing the investigation into the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, and he is now being held in the La Roca maximum security prison.

On the same day, three grenades tried to be detonated in the Ayacucho sector, explains Carolina Andrade, Quito’s Secretary of Security, which were deactivated in time by the Intelligence police. In addition, there were 17 forest fires. “It has been a strange day,” said the mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, before the alert in different parts of the city. “We have observed unusual movements of people on motorcycles around the points of the fires, we are monitoring all the parks because the fires may be being motivated,” explained Andrade.

For the first car bomb attack in the La Mariscal sector, there are six people arrested, four of whom are Ecuadorians and two Colombians with criminal records. “Fifteen days ago they had been arrested for stealing a truck and being linked to kidnappings for extortion in Quito, but they were released by the judge who granted them substitute measures,” said Pablo Ramirez, director of Investigations. Quito’s judicial offices have been protected from possible new attacks.

