A poorly installed washing machine was key to visualizing the Mexico City real estate cartel, the scandal unleashed by alleged bribes in the construction market in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office for more than 15 years. For this case there is, so far, a former official arrested, another with a location request, 42 properties confiscated and a dozen politicians under investigation.

On August 16 of last year, a resident of the south of the capital suffered an explosion of the appliance that, due to being poorly connected, had accumulated gas for more than five hours. The equipment exploded into the air destroying the entire facade of the building. In that tragedy one person died and another 29 were injured. The City Prosecutor’s Office took complaints from the affected neighbors, who complained that the construction was riddled with flaws. They then began to investigate the construction company. To inform the owners of the apartments, the authorities requested the list of owners, in which the name of a former local official whom the Public Ministry had been investigating appeared. Nicias Aridjis Vázquez, former director of works for the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, which authorities believe she operated between 2006 and 2018, had two apartments that she had not declared when she was in office.

That little clue was the tip of a iceberg whose dimensions are not yet fully known. When the Prosecutor’s Office began to investigate what had happened with the explosion, Aridjis put the apartments in that building in the name of his wife. A gesture that gave way for the authorities to continue pulling the thread. With the name of the former official’s partner, they began to unravel an intricate scheme of companies and societies. Far from being a single family network, the threads led to other former officials of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, governed for 22 years by the opposition National Action Party (PAN).

The theory of the Public Ministry, as explained by the Prosecutor’s Office at a press conference, is that a group of officials received bribes from several construction companies in the form of properties, in exchange for obtaining construction permits that in some cases were illegal. So far they have been able to link 42 properties to the network, which were searched in recent days, and a dozen companies that handled millions of pesos a month, including a chain of spa and another of pizzerias. In addition, the investigative agency has arrested Luis Vizcaíno, former legal and government director of the mayor’s office between 2009 and 2016, for illicit enrichment, and is looking for the former director of Public Works Aridjis, who remains unaccounted for.

The moment of the arrest of Luis Vizcaíno Carmona, related to the “Real Estate Cartel”, for the probable crime of illicit enrichment. ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE OF JUSTICE Nicias “N” search bulletin. Attorney General of Mexico City Jorge Romero Herrera, today PAN coordinator and federal deputy, during a meeting of the party’s federal deputies, in the Chamber of Deputies, in 2019. Graciela López (CUARTOSCURO) Christian Von Roehrich, local deputy for the Benito Juárez mayor’s office and coordinator of the PAN in the CDMX Congress. RR SS

The scandal splashes the top of the conservative party in the city, specifically a group that called itself The Oceans. Ignoring the movie reference, The Oceans they were a clan within the PAN, founded by the current deputy Jorge Romero, coordinator of the caucus of this formation in Congress. The group used to meet in an old seafood restaurant of the same name located in a wealthy neighborhood in the south of the capital. The group, from which several current officials came, quickly climbed within the party structure of the city and many became part of the Benito Juárez Government, which over time became its headquarters of operations.

With The Oceans in the Government, the Benito Juárez mayor’s office experienced a real estate boom that drew attention in a city in which the housing market does not stop. César Cravioto, who was head of the Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Mexico City after the 2017 earthquake, recalls that when he took office he found a scenario in which construction regulations were used massively “irresponsibly” throughout the city . But, he says, “the Benito Juárez was the most scandalous focus.” The now senator for the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) assures that “it was clearly a scandal.” “There is enough evidence to say that situations outside the law were happening,” he adds.

The big question that the Prosecutor’s Office will have to solve is how far the bribery scheme went. Within the investigation, the names of middle-weight figures within the PAN appear, such as deputy Jorge Romero, head of the Benito Juárez delegation between 2012 and 2015, or local legislator Christian von Roerich, mayor between 2015 and 2018, and member of The Oceans. The doubt falls on them, since the scheme allegedly operated during the Administration of both. The question that the authorities ask themselves is how possible it is that Arisjis and Vizcaíno have acted without the knowledge of their bosses. The scandal also covers officials from the capital government of Miguel Ángel Mancera (2012-2018), from the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), who were the ones who gave the last endorsement of the permits. The good relationship between the PRD and the PAN was reflected in the last elections, in which both formations participated in an alliance.

This newspaper tried unsuccessfully to get answers from Romero and Von Roerich. When the scandal broke, at the end of July, with the arrest of Vizcaíno, Romero told the media that it was a political persecution by the Claudia Sheinbaum administration. Neither he nor his party have moved from that position in these two weeks.

The authorities are also investigating whether, within the alleged black market for permits, the mayor’s office included facilities to process the approval of a building’s habitability. One of the works erected during Aridjis’s management at the head of Works was an apartment complex in the Portales neighborhood, inaugurated in January 2017, which collapsed with the earthquake in September of that year. The person who authorized the building to be occupied was the then director of Works, and the one who governed the mayor’s office was Von Roerich. For this tragedy, which left two women dead, only Aridjis was sanctioned with a three-month suspension.

There is still no exact number of the money that moved the scheme, but there is a list of addresses where the properties that the network had are located, most of them located in Benito Juárez. One of the 42 apartments searched, the one that Aridjis had in the building that exploded, cost 2.2 million pesos —about 113,000 dollars—, according to the deed. However, it is being investigated whether the document was a simulation of the purchase, because the market value of an apartment like that, with 82 square meters in a luxury condominium, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two parking spaces, costs twice as much. or up to three times what was supposedly paid. In one of the buildings under investigation, there are up to seven apartments in the name of a Vizcaíno company. In another there are five that, as he explained, were donated by his in-laws.

Some of the properties of the real estate cartel, in the Benito Juárez City Hall. In the image, Pitágoras 745, in the Narvarte Oriente neighborhood. Quetzalli Nicte Ha Building located at 66 Holbein Street, in the Ciudad de los Deportes neighborhood, where seven apartments were searched. Quetzalli Nicte Ha Facade of the building located at Cordobanes 54, in the San José Insurgentes neighborhood, in the Benito Juárez City Hall. Quetzalli Nicte Ha Another of the buildings where one of the former officials has five properties is located at 329 Petén Street, in the Narvarte Oriente neighborhood. Quetzalli Nicte Ha

The official records of the real estate cartel are a compilation of the irregularities registered in the different PAN governments in Benito Juárez. In this case, they are also investigating a series of real estate agencies that operated in the mayor’s office. An example is Grupo Rouz, which during Romero’s mandate allegedly forgave him a debt of 1.6 million pesos in the purchase of a penthouse.

According to the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office, the families of the two former officials formally linked could end up in the eye of the hurricane. As in other corruption schemes, authorities maintain that wives and children ended up in companies that moved money or owned property from the bribes. In the minutes of apartment purchases or company creation, it can be seen how Aridjis’s partner, at least one of his daughters, and Vizcaíno’s wife were involved. In the coming weeks, the former officials hope to close an agreement with the Public Ministry to avoid further problems. Meanwhile, the current government is not willing to let even one false step by the opposition group go by.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country