In Germany, a road bridge was blown up near the city of Siegen, North Rhine-Westphalia. The overpass is part of the A45 motorway. About 2000 people came to see this unusual sight on the afternoon of October 18. What was happening so captured the people that usually disciplined Germans forgot about protective masks and did not maintain a safe distance.

For the rest, the newspaper Bild writes, everything went according to plan. Part of the overpass in one direction of travel was mined. And it took only a little more than 60 kg of explosives, which were correctly distributed at 500 points on the concrete bridge, the weight of which exceeded 12 thousand 300 tons.

The explosion was carried out exactly at 11:00 local time. Already at 14:00, car traffic resumed on the parallel part of the overpass.

Until mid-December, workers will be busy disassembling and removing the debris of the blown up structure. Then the builders will start building a new flyover. The 44 million euro project aims to increase the capacity of the Autobahn by creating six lanes – three lanes in each direction. The new bridge is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.

