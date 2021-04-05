Several people were injured in the explosion of a tourist yacht on the coast of a popular resort in Australia. The video and details of the incident are published by the Daily Mail.

On Sunday, April 4, a group of tourists returned to their yacht in the port of Dangar Island after refueling the vessel – several people managed to board, someone was standing on the pier. As the publication specifies, as soon as the captain turned the ignition key, a powerful explosion thundered.

The footage shows how people climb over the side of the yacht back to the pier and run away. It is noted that during the explosion, there were about 11 people nearby.

Nearby eyewitnesses rushed to help. It was reported that before the arrival of the emergency services, they jointly tried to extinguish the fire on their own and help the wounded.

As a result of the explosion, eight people were injured – two of them escaped with minor injuries, four were taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and two more were in critical condition.

At the same time, the ship itself sank in the port. Hazardous materials specialists arrived at the scene. The causes of the fire are being investigated.