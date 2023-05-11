Thursday, May 11, 2023, 12:54 p.m.



A powerful explosion, apparently coming from a van loaded with gas cylinders, shook the center of Milan this midday and devastated several vehicles parked in the area. Police are aware that four people have been injured, but are still inspecting the place, in the Porta Romana neighborhood, looking for new victims.

Several witnesses have explained that the deflagration occurred around 11:30 a.m., after an oxygen cylinder transported by a van began to burn for undetermined causes. The hypothesis is being considered that the flames or, more probably, the high temperatures due to the fire triggered a rapid chain reaction and caused the rest of the cylinders to ignite. The explosion destroyed at least four cars and caused extensive damage to a pharmacy and an apartment building. Two motorcycles parked against a facade have also been destroyed after being hit by remains of the truck.

The carabinieri have evacuated a nearby school, the nursery school run by the Mantellate religious congregation in via Vasari, and a block of flats due to the risk that the shock wave may have affected its structure. The firefighters are working right now on the Pier Lombardo street, where the accident occurred, and a large cloud of smoke is still rising from the jumble of iron into which the van has been converted. Several witnesses affirm that the explosion has been felt in “hundreds of meters” around and that it is “miraculous” that the number of victims has not been greater, given the time at which the accident occurred and its spectacularity, which has left “The street as if it were a war zone.”