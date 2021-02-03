SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded during a test launch, after an attempted landing that caused the engine to malfunction.

After a seemingly perfect takeoff in Cameron County, Texas, the missile reached its peak flight and flew in the air, then the missile shut off its engines in order to make the landing.

However, one of the engines failed to ignite the spark and the Starship SN9 missile caught fire about six and a half minutes after takeoff.

The missile then crashed on its way back to Earth, just like the prototype SN8 missile that was launched last December.

The prototype Starship missile had previously ascended to a height of about 12.5 km.

The aim of these tests is to test the individual components of the new missile.

Elon Musk, the president of SpaceX, plans to take goods and people to the moon and Mars someday.