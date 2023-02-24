Petróleos Mexicanos reported in a statement that five workers are missing and three are hospitalized after a fire at the storage plant in the city of Ixhuatlán, in the State of Veracruz. In the video, a witness shows the cloud of smoke in the air. State and municipal Civil Protection officials arrived at the oil company’s facilities to attend to the emergency.

