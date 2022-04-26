This Monday the explosion of a car bomb near one of the most dangerous prisons in the country in the province of Guayas, raises alarms again about the prison crisis. The leaders of the main criminal gangs, which caused the latest clashes in the Turi penitentiary, in the south of the country, were recently transferred to that prison. After this, a new confrontation took place in another prison in the Ecuadorian capital that left 15 wounded.

Prison violence does not stop in Ecuador. At dawn on Monday, a car bomb exploded outside the Regional Prison No. 8 in Guayaquil, where the leader of one of the most dangerous gangs in Ecuador, “Los Choneros,” is located. Local media reported that there were no victims, but there was material damage.

The Police reported that an investigation team is carrying out the investigations, but so far no further details are known.

INVESTIGATIVE WORK IN TERRITORY 🚔 Our units continue to gather evidence and collect information, after the explosion of a vehicle, at km 17 1/2 on the road to Daule, in front of the #CRS-M-Guayas No. 4 (Regional). pic.twitter.com/td4YaKLaGP – Police Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) April 25, 2022



After this fact was known, in another prison located north of the Ecuadorian capital, a new confrontation between gangs took place in which 15 prisoners were injured. The authorities reported that the confrontation was between members of the gangs known as the “Lobos” and the “Latin King”.

The members of the National Police entered the detention center after 10 am, where they found 43 knives and other objects used by the prisoners to attack each other. The National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty assured that the situation was under control.

prison collapse

These incidents once again raise questions about the prison situation in the country. On April 3, in response to the confrontation that occurred in the Turi prison, in the south of the country, where 20 people deprived of liberty died, the leaders of the main criminal gangs were transferred to Guayaquil.

The massacre in the Turi prison was the first recorded confrontation this year. In that same prison, on February 23, 2021, 33 inmates were murdered, most of them decapitated and dismembered, as part of the coordinated attacks by criminal gangs in different prisons in the country and that left 78 inmates dead throughout the country.

In a report prepared by the International Commission on Human Rights, the deterioration of the country’s prison system was detailed. The document indicates that the Government must seek new strategies to prevent crime and avoid imprisonment, among other measures.

Nearly 400 people deprived of liberty have died in the last two years due to clashes between rival organizations linked to drug trafficking, according to the government. 2021 was the most violent year for prisons in the country.

Questioning the penitentiary system in Ecuador

For Jorge Núñez, PhD in Anthropology from the University of California, one of the main errors in the strategy that the Government is carrying out to deal with this prison crisis is to respond with a vision of war.

He points out that the intervention of the Police inside the prisons has only brought problems, something that intensifies in 2019 “by leaving the transfer of inmates to the police.” For Núñez, “The police structure has only generated privileges for the gangs based on punishments or relocations that occur in negotiations between the police and the leaders.”

Through interdisciplinary work, professionals made a diagnosis of the prison situation in 2021, where they conclude that no government has implemented a policy that seeks to correct errors in prison treatment, which has exacerbated the worst prison crisis in recent years. recent years in Ecuador.