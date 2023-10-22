“Mirror of the Week”: an explosion occurred in Dnepropetrovsk amid an air raid warning

In Dnepropetrovsk on the night of October 22, an explosion occurred against the backdrop of an air raid warning, this was reported in Telegram– the channel was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Mirror of the Week”.

“Dnepr, local publics report an explosion,” the publication notes. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of missile attacks in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kyiv-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye region.

Head of the regional military administration of the Dnepropetrovsk region Sergei Lysak reportedthat in the morning air defense forces shot down a missile over the region.

“Mirror of the Week” also told about the sounds of explosions in the coastal areas of the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson.

The night before, explosions occurred in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov amid an air raid raid, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reported.

At night, alarms sounded in the Kyiv region, according to data from the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.