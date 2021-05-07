A powerful explosion occurred at a repair plant in Baise County, Guangchi-Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China on Thursday, May 6, one person was killed, three more were injured, the portal reports. Sina…

According to him, most likely, the cause of the explosion was the thermal expansion reagent, which was used to repair the road. The victims were hospitalized, their condition is not reported.

The footage from the scene of the incident shows that after the explosion a large cloud of smoke was formed, resembling a mushroom, a powerful blast wave damaged the cars in the vicinity, knocked out the windows of houses and knocked down trees.

On February 28, it was reported that five people were victims of an accident at a chemical fiber plant in China, eight more were injured. The incident took place in Jilin province in the northeast of the country.