Tamaulipas.- One burst with dynamite in a crusher Victoria Cityleft as balance a worker dead and two more injured.

The place is located at kilometer 10 of the Rumbo Nuevo highway.

According to preliminary reports, the accident It happened during the afternoon of this Friday, while the employees carried out work in the Mountain range using dynamite for one burst that would allow them to extract the material they use in the crusher.

However, the burst It happened in advance, when they had not yet finished evacuating the personnel.

According to authorities, employees reported that during the explosion, earth and rocks were shot and hit the workers, presumably due to a bad maneuver in handling the dynamite.

As a result, two workers were injured and transferred to the Social Security in Ciudad Victoria.

In addition, the search for another person who was in the area began; For several hours they searched the mountains, using machinery, canine pairs, and drones.

The situation caused the death of Francisco “N”, 56 years old, whose lifeless body was found among the rubble already at night.

Staff from the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office attended to carry out the legal procedures.