Javier Milei, this Sunday after winning the primaries in Argentina. Gala Abramovich (EFE)

The informed Argentina and the one on foot, the one on the street and the one in the palace, asks himself and for years different versions of the same question: “When does this explode?” In a country accustomed to major injuries, with a long tradition of mass mobilization and where political discussion is (was?) the second most important sport after football, continued decline without “explosion” was quite an anomaly. Comparisons with the great crisis of 2001-2002 (with its corralitos, its five presidents, and its festival of exchange models) were the order of the day. Why back then, if there was that great rebellion and now, comparatively speaking, practically nothing? The explanations were and are many and varied, ranging from the vast network of social containment, or administration of hardship, invented in these two decades to avoid, precisely, a new popular outburst (and which today is ravaged by inflation ) to reflections on the exodus from public life of vast sectors of Argentine society who chose to repudiate the “system” by simply ignoring it, not going to vote, emigrating, or deserting from political practice and activity.

But finally it happened. A 2001 by other means, with devastating effects on the Argentine political system, which had already resigned itself to building with its system of two coalitions a mechanism more destined to manage the crisis than to resolve it. A solar system that was built around the gravitational axis of the leadership of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner -whether to support her or to repudiate her- but which ordered the different planets in an intelligible scheme. “Against Cristina we were better”, could maintain a part of the leadership of the macrismo. Sunday’s election expresses a radical change in that old order, without yet knowing for sure how a new order will be built.

The sum of catastrophic economic and social statistics, political polarization and an increasingly toxic cultural climate, apparently without end, had been crystallizing a downward slope that found its own “logical” paroxysm in this Sunday’s election. The storm of votes that Javier Milei and his libertarians obtained is surprising in many respects (starting with the peculiar psyche and eccentric customs of its leader and his family environment) but not in its main narrative arc. The instrument is more bizarre than the underlying reason. A deep, broad and massive rejection of the state of the country’s economic and social situation and of the Argentine political elites that endorsed it, perfectly understandable if one observes the political course of the governments of recent years, efforts of a single mandate that culminated their last years on the ledge of currency runs and economic instability. A popular revolution that found in this character practically unknown a few years ago, panelist for TV shows, media polemicist, self-defined cultivator of anarcho-capitalism, cultivator of tantric sex, and defender of causes such as the carrying of weapons or the sale of organs, his particular form of expression. Paradoxically, that “madness” is one of his attributes. As a Buenos Aires hairdresser who voted for the libertarians told me: “Yes, I know he’s crazy, but no one who isn’t crazy is capable of doing what politicians don’t want to do in this country.”

Milei imported the idea of ​​”the caste” from Spain, reformulating it in a vernacular key. His political practice has two central elements: his repudiation of the national leadership system (the conglomerate of politicians, journalists, businessmen and trade unionists, whom he points out as the guilty parasites that exclude national decadence) and his worldview of radical liberalism, which mixes with different contributions from other more “classical” conservatism traditions. Milei’s Argentine Trumpism tries, like his American counterpart, to synthesize a sort of “federation of the right” until then divided and separated into different parties, which also include Peronism. This will makes him have a complex relationship, somewhat hysterical and frenemy, with the apparatus and the leadership of macrismo, with which they share the ideological enemy and a part of the electorate. They are simultaneously seduced and suspicious, knowing that they are competing to know who will ultimately be the one who ends up burying the hegemony of the longest historical process in Argentine democratic history: Kirchnerism. Today Milei snatched Together the pole position in the opposition camp, reversing the power equation for the moment. The Frankenstein escaped from the laboratory.

As a novelty, mileisismo lacks any governance system. If Trumpism relied on the broad structure of the Republican party that it knew how to co-opt, and Bolsonarismo on the support of the Brazilian armed forces, it could be argued that for the moment the La Libertad Avanza party is a body without a backbone. A fact that could begin to change if different sectors of power come to the aid of the winner to try to fill that gap.

Yesterday’s results (which left Peronism in a historic third place) open up a scenario of extremely high uncertainty for a government that is going through its last months without an effective incumbent president, without dollars, and with few votes. Sergio Massa and his team constitute almost the only link in something resembling a chain of command in the Argentine state, and he has just been defeated at the polls. Argentina sails once more, and without chord instruments, in its interesting times.