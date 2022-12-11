Amer Al-Sayegh, Director of the Systems Development Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, told Emirates Al-Youm: “The stage that preceded the launch of the explorer Rashid, witnessed the team conducting many tests and reviews of operations that include the first operation, the separation of the explorer from the landing vehicle, as well as conducting checks. The latter depends on the systems on the explorer during the transition from the Earth to the Moon, then the process of landing on the surface of the Moon and carrying out the tasks.

He added that the team made many attempts to simulate the launch process, to avoid any risks that could occur, and to develop all solutions for the expected scenarios, indicating that the time period for receiving the first signal from the landing vehicle after the launch did not exceed two hours, which was confirmed after the launch process, Because it depends on the stage of separation of the vehicle from the missile.

Al-Sayegh stated that the average duration of the explorer’s trip to the moon is four months and 10 days, as the specified period ranges between three to five months, and after the success of the separation process, the period is determined precisely.

He pointed out that all criteria were taken into account regarding the stage of the explorer’s transition from Earth to the surface of the moon, where the thermal factors and energy available to the explorer are monitored, and depend on the success of his arrival to the surface of the moon, pointing out that the percentage of risk at this stage is less compared to the risks. that the explorer might encounter in the phase of arrival and landing on the moon (the phase of entering the surface of the moon), as statistics show that only a few (three countries) succeeded in landing on the surface of the moon out of about 110 attempts for other missions.

He stated that optimism dominates the team in the successful arrival and landing of the explorer on the surface of the moon, based on the results of experiments and systems included in the explorer and the tests that were conducted on it herald the success of the landing process.

For his part, Abdullah Mahfouz Al-Shehhi, responsible for the explorer’s mechanical systems, said, “After the vehicle lands on the moon’s surface, we will review all the data (the health of the explorer’s devices and its landing location) that we will receive, which the explorer will depend on when it separates from the lander.”

He pointed out that the first stage of the explorer begins with separation from the missile, which is less dangerous than the stage of landing on the surface of the moon, based on the fact that the vehicle will land on a place that will be explored for the first time, and then the landing process and its location will give different data from the previous one.

He stated that after the explorer is separated from the vehicle, the team will follow it periodically, daily, around the clock, from the ground station in Dubai, to learn about the location of the explorer, its method of work, its scientific data, and information about its devices and about heat and electricity, as all these data greatly affect the performance of the explorer’s tasks. .

“It can be confirmed through the thermal control system that the explorer will face the difficult thermal environment on the surface of the moon, from the beginning of its mission to its end,” said Reem Al-Muhaisni, responsible for the thermal control system of the explorer.