Gerd Müller (CSU), who has a degree in business education, has headed the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development since the end of 2013; it is already his second legislative period.

Minister, this year the sale of fireworks is banned due to the corona pandemic. How should the Germans then celebrate New Year’s Eve?

You can also celebrate New Year’s Eve without fireworks. I didn’t buy any firecrackers before Corona. For a long time, aid organizations have been promoting under the motto “Bread instead of firecrackers” that the money should not be spent on bangers, but rather be donated to people in need. I very much support this appeal.

Is that more important in Corona times than in other years?

Indeed. The aftermath of the pandemic has thrown 130 million people back into hunger and extreme poverty. Every day, 15,000 children in the world starve to death. We can prevent that. Church and other humanitarian organizations are currently struggling to get donations because church services or events cannot take place. It is therefore all the more important that people take the initiative and donate themselves.

As Minister of Development, you travel a lot. How has the pandemic changed your work?

I was still in Bangladesh in February and visited a Rohingya refugee camp there, where 800,000 people live. That was my last trip abroad this year, since then all my international calls have been online. I think it’s phenomenal how we can use this technology today. Last week I held a web conference with our international employees in 85 countries around the world. The World Bank Conference also recently took place online.

What is the federal government and your ministry doing to limit the consequences of Corona for poor countries?

In the spring we set an example with a three billion euro immediate corona program for developing and emerging countries. This enables us to provide incredibly effective help, for example with food security, the construction of emergency hospitals and the safeguarding of jobs. I am very grateful to the Federal Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz for their support. Germany is making a total of eight billion euros available for the international fight against Covid-19 – to strengthen the WHO, for research on vaccines, humanitarian aid and the suspension of debt servicing for the poorest countries. We are moving forward, and I hope others will follow our example.

European governments are dealing with the pandemic differently. How does it look in the global south?

The situation is very different. In Africa, the health effects of the virus are not as dramatic as feared. In Africa there is a lot of experience in fighting epidemics, such as Ebola. In addition, the population is very young. The effects are more dramatic in Latin America. The death rates are high there. In all of these countries, lockdowns and interruptions in supply chains have catastrophic economic consequences and exacerbate political crises and instability. For example in Venezuela, where five million people have fled to neighboring countries.

As far as the health consequences in Africa were concerned, you had expected worse developments …

That’s true. But the social consequences were and are dramatic: unemployment, hunger, extreme poverty and displacement. Hundreds of millions have no jobs and therefore no income, especially day laborers. Some countries are set back by a decade in their development.

Germany wants to ensure that poor countries also get the vaccine quickly. Vaccination is already taking place in Europe. When is the turn of the poor countries?

Like many in Germany, I’m happy that the vaccinations are now starting. That’s light at the end of the tunnel. But it is not enough just to contain Corona in Europe. Otherwise the virus will come back on the next plane – maybe even more dangerous. We must all be clear: we can only defeat the virus worldwide – or we will not defeat it. That is why doctors, nurses and risk groups must be vaccinated in developing countries. These countries need access to the right vaccines, for example via the Covax global vaccine platform. Germany has provided 100 million euros for this. Now all countries have to participate, including the USA and China. More has to happen.

According to Development Minister Gerd Müller, Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon, should show more solidarity with the poor. Photo: Andrej Sokolow / dpa

What if it doesn’t go ahead?

That doesn’t have to be the only initiative. I propose a private platform for the global fight against Corona, in which large corporations such as Google, Facebook or Amazon participate. These companies are the big winners in the crisis; the stock exchanges have now reached an all-time high. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos got $ 70 billion richer this year. I call on these corporations to show more solidarity.

Why should these companies do this? They aren’t even willing to pay taxes.

For the corporations, it’s also a question of reputation. There are billionaires who are involved in humanitarian activities – just think of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which already supports vaccination campaigns around the world with billions in contributions, for example against polio. To do this, of course, we need further instruments such as a financial market transaction tax. If we were to raise the 0.01 percent share of derivatives trading and listed stock trading in Europe, that would bring in around 50 billion euros per year. This could stop hunger in the world and finance corona vaccines for up to two billion people in developing countries. Unfortunately, there is currently no political will to do so.

What role does the EU play in this?

In the corona crisis, the EU shows great solidarity internally. But Brussels also has to think beyond the EU’s borders. Unfortunately, there is one development that I see very critically. The EU has just approved the budget for the years 2021 to 2027 – and it was precisely in this crisis that it cut funding for development. This is a devastating signal and it can hit us back.

Couldn’t the federal government prevent that?

Germany supports the important stabilization measures of the World Bank and the IMF. And during the German EU Council Presidency, I proposed starting a loan-based investment and stabilization program worth 50 billion euros. Germany has already launched a Marshall Plan with Africa, which should now become a European program: with common structures for security and migration, in the fight against climate change and in energy policy. And we should offer Africa a new fair trade pact.

During the German EU Council Presidency, the EU concluded the Post-Cotonou Agreement, which further develops the free trade agreement with African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.

That is true, but we should delete the term free trade once and for all. We need fair trade relations and a socio-ecological growth model. The agreement ensures that these issues remain on the agenda. Next, we need to ensure fair trade and fair supply chains that comply with social, environmental and human rights standards.

What would that change?

With fair trade, we trigger the greatest leaps in development. Fair prices for products such as coffee, bananas or textiles are the most effective transfer from industrialized countries to developing countries. Our wealth also builds on the resources of developing countries. The exploitation of people and nature, which we have accepted for far too long, must finally come to an end. We must not accept that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.

If fair supply chains are so important, why didn’t you succeed in enforcing the Supply Chain Act in 2020?

Despite the resistance, Minister of Labor Heil and I are sticking to the goal of implementing an effective supply chain law during this legislative period: to finally stop child labor and implement human rights standards for German products. The coalition agreement must now be implemented. In January there will be a top-level discussion in the coalition.

Do consumers have to expect that the Supply Chain Act will make products more expensive?

No, fair does not automatically have to be expensive. This is due to the sometimes large trade margins. However, the Supply Chain Act ensures that basic human rights standards such as the prohibition of forced and child labor are complied with in production. ‘Made in Germany’ then not only stands for good quality, but also for fair production.

Can you make that more specific with examples?

With pleasure. I visited tea plantations in the Indian state of Assam earlier this year. The women there make a dollar for twelve hours of hard work. You can then buy 50 tea bags from us for 75 cents. The supply chain law would make tea a few cents more expensive. It makes a big difference for the pickers, the children can go to school – and we in Germany could still afford the tea. I spoke to seamstresses in Ethiopia who earn 25 cents an hour. The jeans they sew have production costs of five euros, but we sell them for 50 or 100 euros. With the supply chain law, it would be around one euro more expensive to manufacture – from five to six euros. In doing so, we do not overtax our consumers, and we end exploitation and starvation wages.

You had already announced for a long time that you would no longer run for the Bundestag. Now, after the federal election, you want to become Director General of the UN Organization for Industrial Development (Unido). Why not just enjoy your retirement?

After five years in the European Parliament and 27 years in the Bundestag, I decided not to run again in order to enable a generation change. Then came the request for the Unido from UN circles. There are also other strong candidates. In May, the election is among the 170 member states.

You will be in charge of your ministry until a new government is formed after the general election. Do you have any plans for 2021?

A whole lot. I want to implement the Supply Chain Act and make progress on international climate protection. The world climate summit planned for November in Glasgow, Scotland, was canceled due to Corona and should be rescheduled in 2021. We need new impulses there, because the states’ climate plans have so far not been sufficient to limit global warming to below two degrees. And we are working on a biodiversity strategy for the UN conference on the protection of biological diversity in China. The corona crisis in particular showed us how important this is. Man penetrates further and further into untouched nature. And so there is also a growing risk that viruses will spread from wild animals to humans and trigger new pandemics, as was the case with Corona. The world community needs a new approach here, Corona should shake us awake now at the latest.

What accomplishments are you proud of after seven years in office?

Let others judge that. I have always been guided by two principles: Everyone has the right to a life in dignity. And: the strong helps the weak. And in this sense we have to fundamentally rethink the economy, society and consumption in order to master the great challenges such as climate protection, world nutrition and fair globalization. I will resolutely continue to work on that.