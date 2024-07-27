So many silly things have been said about the placebo effect that many people consider it a topic for Fourth milleniumThe Witch Lola or something along those lines. But the placebo effect exists, and has been proven in dozens of clinical trials on new painkillers. These are double-blind trials, where neither the patients nor the doctors know who is taking the drug and who is taking a flour pill or some other irrelevant thing (the placebo). When the results are revealed, it turns out that a significant proportion of the patients who have seen their pain relieved had taken flour. This is a fact, and it demands a scientific explanation.

Experts consider the placebo effect a prime example of mind/body interaction. It’s a bit of a pompous nomenclature, since the mind is a piece of the body, but let’s not get lost in the blind alleys of lexicography. The idea is that the mind wants to stop suffering pain, and that fact alone allows it to stop. convince the body to stop feeling it. The mere expectation that something will relieve the pain is enough to relieve it, even if that means swallowing a flour pill or getting a saline solution to make it look like it.

This only works for some people, of course, but it really works for them. The question is relevant to medical practice and certainly to clinical trials that aim to determine whether a new painkiller works. The placebo effect must be discounted both in the control group and among those who have received the real drug, where part of the effects may also be due to the same phenomenon. It is a difficult question, but one that can be addressed experimentally.

Fans of mystical explanations are in for a shock when they learn that mice also experience the placebo effect. If relieving pain with soul power is feasible, then mice have souls. If you call it willpower instead of soul, you’ll have to concede that superpower to our rodent cousins. The fact is that pain is a constant in the animal world, and the placebo effect seems to be one as well. This can be humiliating for humans. grandeur human, but it has the great advantage that we can study the neural foundations of the placebo effect in mice, and – believe me – that is the secret to rapid progress in neuroscience. This is what Grégory Scherrer and his colleagues at the universities of North Carolina, Harvard, Howard Hughes, Columbia, Stanford and the Allen Institute have done. “No man is an island,” as John Donne said. No one is an island in today’s neuroscience.

The The ultimate cause of the placebo effect is not in the soul or in hyperspace, but in the anterior cingulate cortex. (ACC), located behind the forehead and between the temples. A century of neurology tells us that it connects both emotions and reason, and is thus involved in selective attention, decision-making and—crucially for our purposes here—the anticipation of reward. If we have anything like free will, which some neuroscientists doubt, then the ACC (anterior cingulate cortex) is a strong candidate to house it in one form or another.

Scherrer and his colleagues have been able to see in exquisite detail that, during the placebo effect, the activity of the ACC is projected onto the pontine nuclei, a gateway to the cerebellum that until now seemed to be involved only in the control of movements, and from there to the cerebellum itself. It turns out that there are a lot of opioid receptors in that neuronal circuit, which explains almost everything. We go through the world drugged and we don’t realize it.