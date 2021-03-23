Everything can have an explanation. Or almost everything. In the Municipality of Avellaneda detail a chain of situations to try to justify a new scandal in the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus: that of the young Commune employee and Kirchner militant Stefania Desiree Purita Díaz, who with only 18 years and no pre-existing disease, has already received a dose.

“The girl works like administrative in the Ministry of Education (although in the networks it says that it is in the Subdirectorate of Ceremonial and Protocol). Back in December she signed up as voluntary for testing when people started talking about Chinese vaccines. On March 5 they granted the turn and it came to him through the official application to inoculate himself at the post that the Commune itself set up at the Gabino Alegre Sports Center “, he describes before Zonal Clarín an official who accompanies a good part of the day to Jorge Ferraresi, former mayor of Avellaneda and current Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat of the Nation.

“She asked not to be vaccinated because when she signed up, at the end of last year, the context was very different than now with the issue of lack of vaccines“, they assure near the strong man of Avellaneda.

Minister Jorge Ferraresi, along with the 18-year-old militant who was vaccinated in Avellaneda.

And they add: “Apparently their superiors, according to her, they told her that she should be vaccinated for caution for the tasks he performs. “

What role does Stefanía Díaz specifically fulfill?

“It is true that she is neither he was never a teacher. His job is fully administrative. But according to her, she proposed to her superiors not to apply the vaccine and to leave it for someone with greater risk. The response from his superiors was that being in contact with teachers and professors he had to attend to be vaccinated “, remarks the consulted source and acknowledges that Stefanía does not have” any pre-existing health problem. “

Close to the minister they maintain that this is a “spicy issue because of the photo of the girl with Ferraresi on social networks, but it is caught with toothpicks. She sends us the authorization of the official application that she received to inoculate herself and swears to us that He proposed not to be vaccinated. The issue is that today for many young people the issue of appearing on the networks is very strong “.

App. The confirmation that the 18-year-old Stefanía Desiree received to get vaccinated.

But they accept that “she could have said no, turn around and leave. “

In her profiles, the young woman usually publishes photos with Ferraresi not only when Avellaneda was ruling but also in the corridors of the Casa Rosada where he serves as a national minister. “My heart is not enough to express so much gratitude. My admiration, loyalty and affection forever,” the young woman wrote in a post on the networks in which she is seen with Ferraresi.

Several cases of irregularities in the vaccination operation had already appeared in the province. In Mar del Plata K militants, trade unionists and leaders under 40 years of age were vaccinated. And there are already 14 active investigations by inoculations to groups that did not correspond to them. In many cases they are militants close to the Government.

The young woman who was vaccinated against Covid, Stefania Desiree Purita Díaz (left), poses with fellow athletes from Racing.

In the midst of this new scandal, this Monday President Alberto Fernández held a ceremony in Lanús that the Province of Buenos Aires had reached 1 million vaccinated people. Governor Axel Kicillof, who has been defending the vaccination plan, was also present at the event.

Kicillof even made reference to the complaints of irregularities. “There is the first one that according to our priority corresponds to him. And for those who do not have to be vaccinated, there is a reporting system, an investigation. But this implies that it vaccinates the provincial state, together with the municipal state and from the national state. And it is free, “said the Buenos Aires president.

The truth is that while the case of Purita Díaz is known, the medical associations of the Province and the IOMA’s Single Union of Professionals, Workers and Technicians have been denouncing that 40% of the health personnel who are in the first line of fire still have to be vaccinated.

MR