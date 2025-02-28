The passage of Jésica Rodríguez by the Supreme Court, where this Thursday declared as a witness, has shed light on several issues that link it with the corrupt plot investigated in the Koldo case. According to sources present in his statement, former minister José Luis Ábalos revealed to the judge that she He transferred his curriculum to the head of Transportation in 2019 and got employment in a public company soon. Once the contract was signed, it was under the orders of Koldo García’s brother, who never gave him any, so he really didn’t get to work: he only charged.

He charged 1,060 euros per month, as confirmed before the instructor Leopoldo Puente in a statement of about 45 minutes. During the testimony, Rodríguez explained that he was “studying a” university career and met Ábalos in 2018. At that time, the witness lived in an apartment with “some friends” The minister told him that “he was an age to be sharing a flat”.

“We saw each other every week, so he could not come to my house either. He told me to take a floor that I liked,” Rodriguez told the instructor magistrate, according to legal sources. The floor he finally chose is located in Plaza de España (Madrid), “near Ferraz” and also from the university where the witness was studying. The rental price: 2,700 euros per month that, he said before the judge, Jésica Rodríguez does not know who paid them.

The reports of the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard, on the other hand, point to that The rent paid Luis Alberto Escolanoa partner of Commissioner Víctor de Aldama who financed the floor by indication of the latter. The payment of the rent would be an alleged consideration of employers to the former Minister of Transport in exchange for the award of public contracts.

So Jésica Rodríguez had a luxury floor rented in Plaza de España without paying the rent and, meanwhile, continued studying the race. But, again, Ábalos urged him to take another step forward, as he pointed out before the judge: “He told me it was good to work while studying.” So the student gave her curriculum to the minister “by WhatsApp” and soon called him a company to send the curriculum “to a website.”

“I imagine that they called me on behalf of Mr. Ábalos, yes, because I had not thrown the CV anywhere,” Rodríguez said before the judge, legal sources point out. After that call there was another in which they invited the witness to do an “very simple” interview. And so he joined the INECO company, under the Ministry of Transportation. Rodríguez was going to act as a “administrative assistant” and his boss would be Joseba García, brother of the advisor of José Luis Ábalos.

He met him on one occasion, and he told him his professional career and told him to be waiting for him to need it. But this never happened. They were “two years of contract” And, when this period ended, Rodríguez informed Koldo García, although he no longer maintained a romantic relationship with Ábalos. The calls to the Minister’s advisor were enough to find another job, this time in the public company Tragsatec.

According to legal sources, Rodríguez said not to remember exactly how he managed to obtain this new job, although the witness confirmed that he had not done any job interview. It was another six months of employment charging the minimum interprofessional salary.