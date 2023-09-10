“What happened last night is the entry of an object called meteoroids: they are rocks that are in the solar system. Upon entering the atmosphere, they generate another effect called a meteor, which can vary according to the size of the object: if it is something small, a shooting star is generated, and if it is something bigger, it generates what is a fireball,” explains the astronomy fan.

As the meteoroid entered at such speed, it was incinerated and that generated a very powerful light. Many times, as in this case, the event also produces an explosion or noise. Chiesa adds that these are events that occur approximately between 20 and 30 kilometers high: “Generally, they are completely incinerated, nothing reaches the surface.”

The lighting of the sky in the middle of the night was not only recorded in Bariloche, but also in El Bolsón, Villa La Angostura, some Chilean cities and was even recorded in cameras in towns in the Alto Valle Rio Negro. “Due to the height at which the car passes, the perspective is very wide. That’s why it can be seen from many places,” adds the astronomer, creator of the Astropatagonia project.

“Unpredictable and random”



The car that surprised locals and tourists this morning measured between 4 and 5 meters and entered the atmosphere with a speed of between 11 and 73 kilometers per second, according to Chiesa estimates. He adds that these are unpredictable and random events.

This morning, the light in the sky and, above all, the noise became “the news of the day” in this city. Videos taken by security cameras from the municipality and also from individuals began to circulate on social networks.

Many of the people who heard the noise believed that it was an explosion on Cerro Catedral, a fairly common situation, since they are carried out weekly as part of the Emergency Intervention Plan. Release of Avalanches. However, little by little everyone confirmed that it had been an event in heaven.

Chiesa remembers a precedent: “A few years ago, I was returning from an astrotourism event along Route 23, which connects Viedma with Bariloche. It was 4 o’clock and, suddenly, the entire sky lit up. I got a huge scare. The truth is that they are common events, perhaps they do not occur very often in the same place, but around the planet they occur very often.”

