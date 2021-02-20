The expert committee of the Plan for the Environmental Recovery of Soils Affected by Mining (PRASAM) has completed the study to prioritize the necessary actions in structures and mining facilities, contaminated soils in the surroundings of population centers and their effect on the health of its inhabitants and boulevards with heavy metal trawls that flow into the Mar Menor.

In this way, the General Director of the Environment, Francisco Marín, announced this Saturday that “once the reports sent by the General Directorate of Energy and Industrial Activity, together with the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain, as well as that of the The Segura Hydrographic Confederation, the experts have validated the prioritization of the works, and the final resolution has been sent back to them so that they can program the necessary actions and projects.

In this sense, “we have been working to prioritize the actions necessary to undertake in those sites that suppose a serious environmental impact or a threat to the environmental or security status of the existing protected spaces in the Mar Menor and its surroundings,” said Marín .

Thus, article 75 of the Mar Menor Recovery and Protection Law is complied with, which establishes the “identification of abandoned mining waste facilities and sites affected by metal mining with possible environmental impact for the Mar Menor”, said the director. general.

Regarding the study on mining structures and facilities, the submitted report indicates that the Geological and Mining Institute drew up in 2020 a national list with the Abandoned Mining Waste Facilities ordered according to their degree of danger or possible impact on both the Environment and safety. of people and goods, which includes the 73 existing facilities.

This list includes all the facilities in the Region of Murcia that were included in the inventory updated in 2015, of which ten are located in the Sierra Minera de Cartagena and La Unión and, therefore, are in the watersheds that face the Mar Menor , which are prioritized for these purposes as follows: El Lirio Raft (Cartagena), El Discharger I Raft (La Unión); Balsa Peña del Águila II (Cartagena); Balsa Brunita (Cartagena); Raft Found-Ponce (Cartagena); Escombrera Sancti Spiritus (La Unión); Raft Peña del Águila I (Cartagena); Cuesta de las Lajas Raft (La Unión); Raft Pajarillos (Cartagena); and Balsa El Uncharger II (Cartagena).

Regarding the report on ramblas of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, it is indicated that it plans to carry out environmental restoration actions in the Ponce ravine and in the Las Matildes, Beal and Carrasquilla boulevards. It is also pointed out that the analysis of other secondary boulevards in the Sierra Minera area is a task that also falls within the future forecasts of the basin organization, “but currently the investment effort and personal resources is concentrated in the four channels mentioned ‘.

The prioritization of the actions envisaged by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation is as follows: 1. Hydrological-forest restoration to reduce the risk of flooding and improve the environment of the Rambla de Las Matildes and del Beal. 2. Hydrological-forest restoration to reduce the risk of flooding and improve the environment of the Ponce ravine and La Carrasquilla ravine. 3. Analysis of secondary boulevards.