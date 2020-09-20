The increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia in the fall is small, despite the emergence of new risk factors. About this in a conversation with RIA News said Alexander Lukashev, director of the Martsinovsky Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-borne Diseases.

“It’s surprising that the growth is still so small, because at the beginning of September new risk factors were added – these are schools, kindergartens, and people’s going to work,” the expert said.

He added that Russians are weak in observing anti-epidemic measures, for example, in public places, few people wear masks. That is why, as Lukashev explained, there is no decline in the number of new infections. “In such a relaxed mode as it is now, it will probably be when half of the population will have antibodies,” the specialist noted.

Earlier, on September 20, Felix Ershov, Chief Researcher at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, announced the strangeness of the Russian scenario for the spread of coronavirus. He explained that the first wave of the pandemic is still going on in the country, and the second may not come at all.

Over the past day in Russia, 6148 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions. Most of all new cases were recorded in Moscow (860), St. Petersburg (214) and the Moscow region (188). The last few days have seen an increase in the number of people infected.