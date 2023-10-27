Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip may not end soon, as the country may have problems in the northern direction, where the Lebanese group Hezbollah is located. Military expert Vasily Dandykin stated this to Izvestia on October 27, commenting on the expansion of ground operations in the Gaza Strip launched by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Problems may arise in the northern direction, where Hezbollah is.” [ливанская группировка]. If so, then, in my opinion, this will not end soon,” Dandykin said.

The expert, speaking about Israeli attacks on underground Hamas targets, also recalled that the IDF is considering the possibility of flooding the Palestinian group’s tunnel system or filling it with nerve gas with the assistance of the US military.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on October 27 the expansion of ground forces in the Gaza Strip. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari noted that the air force widely attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure. He noted that in the evening the ground forces continued offensive operations.

On the same day, CNN reported that tank shelling and artillery were being fired near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Residents of the Gaza Strip told the TV channel that on the evening of October 27, airstrikes were the most intense since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict. Al Arabiya also reported that several areas of the Gaza Strip were subjected to massive shelling from Israel.

Before this, infantry, armored cars and engineering units of the Israeli army entered the Gaza Strip to conduct a raid against the Palestinian Hamas movement.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.