Expert Podshivalenko: those who took out several preferential mortgages punished themselves

Borrowers who took out more than one preferential mortgage punished themselves. The President of the Forensic Chamber of the Russian Federation, Denis Podshivalenko, warned Russians against such a step on a radio station. “Moscow speaks”.

According to the forensic expert, such cases began to be identified back in August. He noted that such citizens will be subject to an audit, according to the results of which the Accounts Chamber will replace them with a preferential rate of the usual market rate. “Such borrowers punished themselves (…). Accordingly, those who overdid it and gained too much will be forced to return or extinguish. Some of them (will file bankruptcy) or return their apartments,” concluded Podshivalenko.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that a number of Russian banks have tightened the conditions for issuing family mortgages in order to save limits on it. Thus, these financial organizations shorten the loan term and issue family mortgages only to salary clients or borrowers with a large down payment.