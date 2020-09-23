A voice assistant in electronic devices is dangerous because it constantly listens to the surrounding space while waiting for commands, he said in an interview with the agency “Prime” the founder of the DLBI leak intelligence service Ashot Hovhannisyan.

The expert noted that most of these assistants send part of the audio stream to the servers of manufacturing companies, where the data is stored indefinitely. According to him, in the future, they can cause significant harm.

“Often, records containing sounds unrecognized by the system are listened to by“ assessors ”- people involved in“ marking ”data for neural networks. Assessors are often not employees of companies and do not comply with confidentiality obligations, ”Hovhannisyan said.

He warned that especially “interesting” recordings of sounds or conversations as a result of the work of such assessors could be posted on the Internet.

The expert added that the neural networks that recognize voice commands are guided by fuzzy logic, so inadequate actions of the assistant are not excluded.

Previously, Associate Professor of the Department of Informatics of the PRUE. Plekhanov, Alexander Timofeev told about the danger of constantly switched on Bluetooth. So, in addition to quickly discharging a smartphone, it can become a key for fraudsters to obtain personal data.