People with meteorological dependence should limit their physical and mental activity during sudden changes in weather, changes in atmospheric pressure can lead to sleep disturbances. This was told by the leading researcher of the Medical Research and Education Center of the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov Yuri Gurfinkel.

The scientist noted that by the age of 60-65, the adaptive capabilities of the body begin to fade away, this leads to the fact that in elderly people, weather changes cause significant changes in well-being. “RIA News”…

According to the expert, during such periods, the viscosity of the blood increases, its movement in the capillaries slows down, and the oxygen content in the erythrocytes drops, and they give significantly less oxygen to the tissues.

“All this can lead to surges in blood pressure, sleep disorders … Sleep disorders are often associated with increased blood pressure. The normalization of blood pressure often leads to an improvement in the quality of sleep, ”said Gurfinkel.

Earlier, Mikhail Leus, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that significant fluctuations in atmospheric pressure would continue in Moscow until March 1.

On February 18, doctor Andrei Tyazhelnikov told how meteo-dependent people get ready for the “baric saw” (sharp pressure fluctuations). According to him, on such days it is necessary to give up physical activity, avoid stress and overwork, sleep for at least eight hours.