Attackers can play “online interviews” to steal funds. On Friday, March 31, he told “RIA News” Sergey Khrenov, Director for Fraud and Revenue Loss Prevention at MegaFon.

“Under the guise of employees of recruitment agencies, they (scammers. – Ed.) Call and offer highly paid remote work. To talk about the vacancy, the potential victim is offered to call on Skype or Zoom, where they can demonstrate the presentation, ”he explained.

In the course of the conversation, the pseudo-recruiter gains the trust of the interlocutor, and then offers to share the screen, and through the application to transfer himself to his mobile phone account, supposedly to check the activity of the bank account to which the salary will be credited.

After a successful transaction, the victim receives an SMS message to “refund” funds from a mobile account to a bank account, however, confirming the transfer, the person sends money to scammers.

“Currently, cases of theft of up to 10 thousand rubles in this way are being recorded,” Khrenov summed up.

The day before, the press service of VTB warned about a new trick of telephone scammers to gain access to the client’s online bank. The criminals report the blocking of the online bank account and ask for a password from an SMS message, which supposedly will help to resume the service, but in reality, in this way, the victim opens access to his profile.

In such cases, it is recommended to reset the call and check the blocking information by contacting the bank yourself.