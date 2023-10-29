Large banks use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which, in particular, can recognize suspicious actions with a card and block it. Shamil Magomedov, head of the Department of Intelligent Information Security Systems at the Institute of Cybersecurity and Digital Technologies of RTU MIREA, spoke in more detail about such operations on October 29.

“A good reason for artificial intelligence to become suspicious could be the regular withdrawal of large sums from a bank card, especially if the money has just been credited to the card,” the agency quotes him as saying. “Prime”.

A card that is used only for withdrawing large sums of money can also be blocked. AI can pause a transfer being made if it is atypical for the cardholder.

The expert explained that a transaction made between clients living in different cities may be considered suspicious. Thus, AI also analyzes proximity, the degree of relationship between the sender and the recipient.

“If there is even the slightest suspicion, the payment will be delayed for a more thorough check. After it, the information is returned to the payment system, the client is asked to confirm the transaction via a code from an SMS message, with a fingerprint, or by answering a call from the bank,” said the head of the department.

Moreover, he called it a mistake that the AI ​​analyzes the words indicated as the purpose of payment, for example, “for an apartment,” “for rent,” “under the contract.”

Earlier, on October 3, lawyer Evgeny Antonov told Izvestia that unplanned debiting of money from a bank card may be the result of careless storage of secret data by its holder, technical errors in the banking infrastructure, as well as illegal actions. If you receive information about spending money from a bank card that the consumer did not make, as well as if you lose your bank card, you must immediately inform the bank about this and not refuse to block the card until all the circumstances surrounding the debiting of funds are clarified, the lawyer emphasized.

Fraudsters use different schemes for obtaining loans for Russians. In June, Antonov told Izvestia what to do if you discover a loan issued by unknown persons, where to turn and how to avoid such situations.

According to him, if a loan was obtained only using the personal data of the borrower, who did not actually receive money (including to the account), did not sign any documents with a handwritten or electronic signature, and the lender’s documents indicate other people’s phone numbers and email addresses , then there is every chance to prove the absence of a real loan to the nominally listed borrower and the loan will not have to be repaid.