Deputies of the State Duma (State Duma) of the Russian Federation came up with a proposal to mandatory install gas leak detectors in apartment buildings, which may affect the cost of utility bills. This was reported on December 18 by Svetlana Sazanova, Deputy Head of the Department of Institutional Economics at the IEF State University of Economics.

The authors of the initiative are confident that the installation of gas analyzers will reduce the number of accidents due to household gas. It is assumed that the cost of sensors and their installation will be taken into account in housing and communal services tariffs.

The expert noted that such a signaling device costs between 3.5 and 5 thousand rubles, including installation. Gas distribution companies are expected to account for the installation and maintenance costs of these devices. Money to support the operation of the sensors will be collected from residents. Deputies also pointed out the possibility of installing meters using contributions for major repairs.

“This reduces the financial burden on households, but will not allow all apartment buildings in Russia to be equipped with gas sensors in a short time,” Sazonova objected in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

Taking into account the wear and tear of gas equipment, the level of which reaches 75%, meters should be installed promptly, the economist noted. To do this, in her opinion, it makes sense to oblige residents of apartment buildings to install sensors at their own expense with compensation for expenses from contributions for major repairs.

According to Sazanova, the rise in prices for utilities in the case of installing gas analyzers is justified, if only for safety reasons.

At the end of October, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, at a meeting with the leadership of the regional government and the heads of city districts, instructed the responsible persons to study the possibility of free installation of safety systems for gas leaks for certain categories of families.

In September, Vorobiev instructed to pay special attention to the maintenance of gas equipment in apartments. In total, about 2 million apartments have been gasified in the region. According to him, gas workers should be able to get into apartments to ensure that all existing standards are met.