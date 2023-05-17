Regions may face a budget deficit to address the problem of homeless animals. This was stated to Izvestiya by the ex-deputy of the State Duma, co-author of the law “On the responsible treatment of animals” Maxim Shingarkin.

“Moscow spends 3 billion a year to work with stray animals. But there are cities and regions where there is no such money for dogs. We cannot force municipalities to spend more on dogs than on people. Still, people are more important, ”the expert said.

This is how he commented on the adoption in the first reading of amendments to the law “On the responsible treatment of animals”. According to the document, the regions will be given new powers in relation to homeless dogs and cats. The subjects will have the right to solve this urgent problem on their own and adopt the necessary local laws for this.

At the same time, Maxim Shingarkin emphasized that it is necessary to transfer powers to the regions. According to him, world practice shows that the issues of homeless animals are not regulated from the center, but are within the competence of municipalities.

The deputy closest to the voter, who knows the situation from the inside and will not invest abstract billions in it, should distribute money to solve this problem, he stressed.

Paws up: will the regions be given the right to euthanize stray dogs