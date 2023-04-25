The efficiency and durability of a car engine depends on the quality of the fuel, Anatoly Fironov, Associate Professor of the Ground Vehicles Department of the Moscow Poly, said on April 25.

He said that each type of fuel is characterized by the properties of working fractions. The fractional composition is determined according to GOST and deviation from the technology leads to the appearance of low-quality fuel.

According to Fironov, low-octane gasoline does not cause much damage to the environment. Moreover, it contains fewer additives, some of which are toxic. Additives are added to improve operational properties, the expert emphasized in a conversation with the agency Prime.

However, according to the specialist, there are “unscrupulous sellers on the market who use additives uncontrollably.” At the same time, such fuel in the long term can lead to deposits inside the car engine, which will reduce its service life.

Fironov clarified that car owners understand that they filled the car with low-quality gasoline or diesel fuel, diluted with third-party mixtures, only after identifying engine malfunctions.

The expert concluded that it is worth avoiding untested gas stations where fuel is cheaper than usual, since such savings in the future may result in negative consequences for the car.

In March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed Rosprirodnadzor to study the possibility of using monomethylaniline as an additive for the production of K5 gasoline (including AI-92, AI-95, AI-98). In particular, he set the task for the service to assess the impact of this additive on atmospheric air, emissions and human health.