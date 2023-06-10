In the height of summer, a surge in fraudulent activity in the tourism industry is expected. This was announced on Saturday, June 10, by Alexei Sizov, an anti-fraud expert, in an interview with radio Sputnik.

“By the middle of summer, we will see a peak in the activity of scammers who deceive tourists. This is due to the fact that a sufficiently large category of people this holiday season, having estimated the cost of travel, will expect hot offers and possible price reductions,” he explained.

According to the expert, this is happening against the backdrop of a significant rise in the price of tours. In turn, the attackers create fake sites with attractive prices for services that will never be provided. In addition, there are numerous phishing resources designed to steal citizens’ payment information.

Sizov added that Internet fraud is already gaining momentum, but this is only the beginning.

Earlier, on May 29, it became known that the number of attempts to intercept user accounts in remote banking services (RBS) increased by 59% compared to January-February. Experts warn that such actions can lead to loss of control over your personal account and, as a result, loss of money.