From May 1, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation will abolish the issuance of mortgages at minimum rates. On Sunday, April 30, he told the agency “Prime” Nikolay Kuznetsov, Associate Professor of the Finance and Credit Department of the Institute of Economics and Finance of the State University of Management.

It is noted that in May, premiums to risk ratios for mortgage loans for the purchase of housing in new buildings under equity participation agreements will be increased.

“This will lead to a significant decrease in demand in the primary real estate market. It will become more difficult for developers to sell objects under construction, ”the expert predicted and explained that about 75% of all transactions accounted for the minimum mortgage.

As a result, continued Kuznetsov, the rise in prices for primary housing will be suspended, although a global reduction in the cost of real estate should not be expected. In addition, due to increased competition, developers will have to look for new ways to attract customers.

Speaking about the reasons for such a decision by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the specialist explained that recently the threshold for entering a mortgage for new buildings was quite low, and the credit burden on the population only increased. In this regard, the share of high-risk loans has increased, and such dynamics can have an extremely negative impact on the country’s economy and people’s well-being.

Earlier, on April 28, Oleg Dobrodeev, sales director of the Senator construction holding, said that the real estate and mortgage market would remain stable in 2023, including due to an increase in the interest rate on mortgages.

On April 17, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, announced that the regulator was in favor of targeted programs for preferential mortgages.

Prior to this, on April 11, the Central Bank announced that the use of mortgage programs with extremely low rates will be limited from May 30. We are talking about mortgage loans, the total cost of which will be below the market price.