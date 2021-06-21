The director of the company Gruzdev-analyze, Alexander Gruzdev, warned that buying a car is always a cost, a car is not an investment and over time only loses in price. It is reported by the Prime agency.

According to the expert, in the first year the car becomes cheaper by 10-20 percent, and in five years – by 40-60 from the original cost. Usually, this is the least of all the models that are popular in the used vehicle market.

“Thus, Toyota Camry – a popular model in the used car market and with a good quality image – will lose about 12 percent of its value in the first year of operation. Its direct competitor Volkswagen Passat is 13 percent, and a similar model from Hyundai is already 16 percent. The three-year-old Camry will lose about 27 percent, Passat – 30 percent, Hyundai Sonata – all 40 percent, ”Gruzdev gave an example.

He added that expensive cars also lose value in different ways. The expert noted that it is prestigious for the Luxury subclass to be the first owner, therefore, such cars are getting cheaper very quickly, and in 2-3 months they can drop in price by up to 50 percent or even more.

Gruzdev said that it is most profitable to buy a used car of the premium segment, in a few years it will cost about the same, such a purchase will be more profitable. However, we are talking only about standard configurations, in special ones, the future buyer will not appreciate the design of the car, the year of production and mileage will be more important to him, the specialist concluded.

Previously, experts gave advice to Russians on how to choose a high-quality, reliable and affordable car. They warned that each car requires additional maintenance costs, so when buying, you should pay attention to them and identified three cost items. These include fuel, maintenance and repair costs.