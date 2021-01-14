Development Director of the National Parents’ Association Marianna Shevchenko, in an interview with Izvestia on January 14, urged teachers and parents to stop aggravating a stressful environment around their children because of the Basic State Examination (OGE) and the Unified State Examination (USE).

Earlier that day, it became known that the State Duma was developing a bill to abolish the mandatory OGE. The corresponding document will be submitted for consideration in March-April this year, said Maxim Zaitsev, deputy chairman of the Duma committee on education and science.

According to Marianna Shevchenko, exams should not be canceled, because they gave equal opportunities to students from all over the country to enter higher educational institutions after grade 11 and secondary specialized after grade 9.

At the same time, starting from the fifth grade, because of the OGE and USE, children have too much stress, the specialist agrees.

“The classic phrase of teachers:” You need to take the exam! ” And this USE scares children. As a result, on the OGE and the USE, an association is developed that it is scary, unpleasant, dangerous. Because the failure of the exam is at stake, which means that life seems to be a failure. This is too much emotional stress, ”Shevchenko said.

It is necessary to remove this emotional burden from the students and pay attention to the idea of ​​equal opportunities, the representative of the parent community emphasized.

The Development Director of the National Parent Association allowed the modernization of the OGE and the Unified State Examination only after extensive discussion in the professional community. At the same time, she considers it inexpedient to cancel the exam.

In turn, on January 14, Rosobrnadzor announced that the issue of canceling the OGE for ninth grade graduates is not being considered.

In October, it became known that Rosobrnadzor is not considering the option of passing the Unified State Exam (USE) in 2021 in a distance format. As reported by the head of the department Anzor Muzaev, today it is not possible to organize control over those taking the exam remotely.