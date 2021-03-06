Expert Zach Doffman urged Android smartphone users to remove one very dangerous application. We are talking about paid and free versions of SuperVPN, he writes in an article for Forbes magazine.

According to Doffman, the app has over 100 million downloads. At the same time, the program, which is designed to make the user’s access to the network safe, works the other way around: experts accuse SuperVPN of using spyware and data leakage.

So, the author of the article drew attention to the news that appeared in February this year. It talks about the sale on a hacker forum of three databases with device information and user credentials SuperVPN, GeckoVPN and ChatVPN. In addition, according to Doffman, the Google Play service has at least six applications with identical SuperVPN icons and descriptions.

The expert recommended that users who want to protect themselves with a VPN should opt for a trusted developer with real reviews, and also not trust free programs.