Associate Professor of the Department of Informatics of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Alexander Timofeev, in an interview with the Prime agency, urged to remove one application for faster smartphone operation.

According to the expert, any application or search history on the Internet takes up space in the system and affects the speed of the smartphone. These can be files in downloads or in the cache. “New or frequent updates to applications and the phone OS itself do not always fit specific versions of smartphones, making their system more complex,” he said.

The specialist said that software developers tend to focus on top models, so most of the “not the fastest” models become even more “slow”. Some applications may run after a single launch in the background, which should also be taken into account.

Timofeev stressed that cleaning a smartphone using special cleaning programs is not always safe. “If simple measures did not help, it remains to apply the last one – to reset the device to the factory setting,” the specialist concluded.

Previously, experts have identified applications that are actively involved in the transfer of user data to third parties. According to a report by cybersecurity company pCloud, the main distributor of personal information is the social network application Instagram, which shares 79 percent of user data.