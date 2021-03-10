Expert Zach Doffman urged smartphone users to remove eight dangerous apps. He wrote about this in an article for Forbes magazine.

Apps from the Google Play Store that contain malware include Cake VPN, eVPN, Pacific VPN, QR / Barcode Scanner MAX, BeatPlayer, Music Player, tooltipnatorlibrary, and QRecorder.

The danger of these apps, Doffman says, is that they can steal a user’s bank details and bypass two-factor authentication. The expert said that the listed programs contain the Clast82 Trojan capable of installing any malware on a smartphone. Clast82 gets remote access to the infected gadget, and then installs the AlienBot application to steal bank data.

After removing dangerous applications, the specialist recommended checking bank accounts for suspicious activity, as well as changing passwords for entering the mobile bank.

Previously, experts identified applications that are actively involved in the transfer of user data to third parties. Related report from cybersecurity company pCloud. In particular, experts came to the conclusion that the main distributor of personal information is the application of the social network Instagram – it shares 79 percent of user data, including the history of views, as well as information about purchases.