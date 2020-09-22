The recipient of the insurance pension may face a suspension of its payments if he does not withdraw this money from his bank card for six months.

As the head of the analytical research department of the Higher School of Financial Management Mikhail Kogan said, in this case we are talking about citizens who are able to do without such payments and live off their savings or the help of children.

According to the expert, the law on the suspension of payments protects the Russian budget from “unnecessary” spending, since a pensioner may leave for another country or die, and information about this will not immediately reach the Pension Fund of Russia.

Kogan also warned that those who keep their pension on the card may face fraud.

In addition, if there is a debt, for example, in paying for housing and communal services, the bailiffs will block the card to write off the necessary funds, the specialist noted in an interview with the agency “Prime”…

In 2021, insurance pensions, according to the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation, will be indexed by 6.3%, and social pensions – by 2.6%.

The average annual old-age insurance pension for non-working pensioners will amount to 17,443 rubles.