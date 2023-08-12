The data requested during the installation of the application is a large array of personal information. On Friday, August 11, he told the agency “Prime» Shamil Magomedov, Head of the Department of Intelligent Information Security Systems, Institute of Cybersecurity and Digital Technologies, RTU MIREA.

“Before clicking the “allow” button, it’s worth considering: why would the owners of a puzzle game have access to your contacts? You should be especially careful with applications from unknown developers,” the expert said. According to him, in case of any doubts, it is worth playing it safe and choosing an analogue with a proven reputation.

However, he clarified that at least the user has the opportunity to refuse, but this can lead to incorrect operation of the application.

“For example, a taxi aggregator will not be able to provide a service if geolocation is disabled in the program on the client’s device,” Magomedov explained.

The specialist advised checking installed applications and deleting unnecessary ones, as they can use the resources and data of the gadget even in the background.

