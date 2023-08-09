On August 9, Deputy General Director of the Rabota.ru service, Alexander Veterkov, told Izvestia whether the employer has the right to hold the employee liable, and in what cases it is legal.

“In practice, employees often face fines. Most often, employees are fined for improper performance of duties, being late, and non-compliance with safety regulations. However, these cases are not grounds for bringing an employee to liability in accordance with the Labor Code of the Russian Federation, ”said the specialist.

According to him, the Labor Code allows the withholding of funds from an employee only to pay off his debt to the employer.

“This can happen in two cases: if an advance was issued, but the employee did not work it out. And secondly, if the specialist was on a business trip, but did not spend and did not return part of the travel allowance. Also, the organization can withhold part of the money from the salary if earlier the accounting staff made a mistake in the calculations and paid the employee more. In all other cases, fines will be illegal. It is only worth noting that the employer can deprive an employee of the bonus part of the salary for misconduct. Or withhold part of the payment if the employee has not reached the targets specified in the employment contract. But this can only happen if it is written in a local regulation or an employment contract,” Veterkov explained.

There are cases when an employee damages the employer’s property. Then the organization has the right to deduct a part from the salary of such an employee as compensation within the limits of his average monthly earnings, the interlocutor of Izvestia said. At the same time, in some cases, the full liability of the worker for the damage caused is also possible, he added.

“But at the same time, some nuances should be observed. Firstly, a commission should be created to record the fact of damage to property and determine the amount of damage. It is also necessary to conduct an investigation to prove that the property was damaged precisely by the actions of a particular employee, and not due to other factors. Secondly, the amount that the employer can deduct from the salary should not exceed 20% of the salary per month,” Veterkov said.

The expert concluded that even if fines are provided for by internal orders or the company’s charter, they still contradict the Labor Code of the Russian Federation. This means that if such a punishment is applied to an employee, he can complain, and all instances will be on his side, Veterkov emphasized. In this case, the employer will face a fine.

The day before, Tatyana Nechaeva, an expert in labor law, a lawyer for the hh.ru online job search platform and employees, told Izvestia about whether employees can count on a reduced working day due to the heat.

She noted that, according to Art. 22 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation, the employer is obliged to provide the employee with working conditions that comply with state labor protection standards. The requirements for the microclimate at work are set out in detail in the sanitary rules approved by the Chief Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation. So, the maximum temperature at which you can work indoors, according to SanPiN, is +28 degrees. Thus, according to her, the employer must ensure comfortable working conditions at the workplace, but nothing is said about the obligation to install an air conditioner in the regulatory documents.