Immunologist-allergist Vladimir Bolibok said that the reaction to cold is pseudo-allergic. TASS.

According to the expert, cold urticaria occurs due to cooling of the skin and is caused by the reaction of proteins to a significant decrease in temperature. Such a reaction may indicate the presence of an infection.

However, the hives usually go away when the person returns to warmth. In case of very strong reactions, you should try not to go outside in the cold or use antihistamines once a day if staying in the cold is still necessary.

Earlier it was reported that the first case of an allergic reaction to the Moderna vaccine was recorded in the United States. A side effect was identified by a doctor in the American Boston after receiving the vaccine.