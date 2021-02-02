Daniil Chernov, Director of the Center for Security Solutions for Rostelecom-Solar, in an interview withRussian newspaper”Told how to secure home Wi-Fi from other people’s access.

According to the expert, attackers can gain access to the network in two ways. One of them is password guessing. If the user keeps the password from the manufacturer, it is very easy to hack his router. Therefore, it is important to come up with a new, complex password.

The second way to gain access to the network may be associated with vulnerabilities in the router software. The expert advises to periodically update the router system.

Chernov added that you can find out that someone is stealing someone else’s Wi-Fi by reducing the connection speed. This information can be obtained by going to the administration panel. In addition, in the internal settings of the router, you can also find a list of connected devices.

