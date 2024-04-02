A properly designed profile increases the chances of finding a match in a dating app. On April 3, PR director of the Mamba dating service Natalya Krasilnikova told Izvestia how to fill out the form and which photos to choose to make a favorable impression.

She noted that good photos are an important part of an attractive profile. People who smile in photos are attractive to you. The background also plays a big role, so experts advise choosing pictures taken outdoors or in beautiful interiors for dating apps. Popular photos are those that can tell about the hobbies of the owner of the profile, for example from the gym, swimming pool or hiking.

“Women can be put off by photos in men’s profiles with a naked body, a cigarette, food, riding on the barrel of a tank, out of bed, in front of an expensive car, which most likely does not belong to the owner of the profile,” Krasilnikova said.

According to the service, most users will prefer to send a message to someone who has a selfie in their profile.

“According to our research, selfies are very popular, especially if the photo is taken not like a passport photo, but half-turned. Users like these pictures because they are clearly taken by the account owner and not by another person. The best photos are of women who look directly at the camera in selfies. Profiles of men are more popular when they turn their heads slightly to the side,” the expert noted.

She also recommended thinking about your profile description. It is worth briefly talking about your positive qualities, but not overpraising yourself. This may be perceived as narcissism.

“Women like reliable, kind, faithful men who know how to set goals, earn money and take responsibility. For men, beautiful women with a gentle character who know how to understand, inspire and are ready to be there for you under any circumstances. This is exactly what you should broadcast on your profile,” the expert believes.

An attractive profile, in her opinion, should definitely not contain aggression and a long list of requirements for a potential partner. This can be off-putting.

“You don’t need to list in your application form who is not suitable for you. “Bores, body positives, provincials, purse hunters – don’t write to me. Are there any normal ones? – it’s definitely not worth writing like that. “A good example is “Remote IT specialist, easy-going, with a sense of humor. I'm looking for a companion for a trip to the ocean. You won’t get lost with me!” – advised Krasilnikova.

She also noted that it is important to indicate the purpose of the acquaintance in the questionnaire. At the same time, experts do not advise writing about your unpreparedness for a serious relationship, because this may be perceived negatively.

“It’s better to use more streamlined language. Any relationship, even a short one, is a process – communication, meetings, shared impressions. If you are in no hurry to enter into a serious relationship, it is better to write that you are looking for a couple for a pleasant pastime, cultural excursions, and travel. No one knows what an easy relationship will lead to, because it is not the goal that determines the acquaintance, but the person you met,” the expert emphasized.

In addition, she recommended filling out the entire profile, because, firstly, detailed information allows the algorithm to show users partners with whom they have something in common, and secondly, a verified and detailed profile inspires more trust.

The specialist also noted that it is better to regularly update your profile – upload new photos and delete old ones. In addition, it is important that the questionnaire contains up-to-date information. You can joke in the questionnaire, but on neutral topics and you should not write about politics and religion.

According to the Mamba study, the name plays an important role for Russians when dating. A quarter of the women surveyed (26%) would like to meet Alexander. The top five most popular names also included Dmitry (17%), Alexey (14%), Andrey (13%) and Roman (11%). Men like the name Anna the most, followed by Victoria, Ekaterina, Yulia and Olga.

At the end of December, another survey revealed that the vast majority (87%) of men are willing to pay the bill on a date, unless they don’t like the girl. At the same time, only 20% of women are ready to split the check for various reasons: if they didn’t like the man, if there is an intention to continue communication, simply because it will be fair.